Priyanka Chopra admits being ‘hurt by dishonesty’ in past relationships before marrying Nick Jonas; ‘I wouldn’t have married him...’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been happily married for over 7 years now. During a recent interaction, the actress shared that she was ‘hurt by dishonesty’ in her past relationships before marrying the singing sensation.

While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, Priyanka Chopra revealed that nearly after 18 months of talking over messages, she and Nick Jonas met in person briefly at an Oscars after-party which was followed by another meeting before they actually started dating.

Reflecting on her reluctance to marry Nick Jonas because of their 10-year-age gap, PeeCee explained that she wanted to be with someone who wanted a family. At the time she was 35, Nick was 25, and she assumed that the international sensation wouldn’t be interested in having it anytime soon.

In addition to this, she further talked about five non-negotiable qualities in her partner after experiencing failed relationships in the past. “The first was honesty because there were times in some of my previous relationships when I’d been hurt by dishonesty. The second was that he had to appreciate the value of family,” she said further adding that the person had to take his profession very seriously as she takes it, noting the third quality.

She continued by sharing the fourth quality of being with someone who was creative and had the imagination to dream big with her. Lastly, she wanted to be with someone who had the drive and ambition that the actress had. The Desi Girl claimed that she soon realized that Jonas ticked all those boxes.

“I wouldn’t have married him if he didn’t,” she said, further adding that one has to look for someone who respects you. She also stressed that respect is different from love and affection and noted, “You’ve got to kiss a lot of frogs until you find your prince.”

During the conversation, PeeCee remembered Jonas messaged his friend and actress' Quantico co-star Graham Rogers after the show's release. He called PeeCee ‘hot’ in response, and his friend in response stated that he thought they would look good together.

PeeCee admits that after this, Nick "slid into her DMs" and she texted him back. Their interaction led to a friendly rapport between them.

They got married on December 1, 2018, in an elaborate ceremony and have a daughter together.