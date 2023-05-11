Priyanka Chopra admits craving work-life balance now, reveals priorities have changed after having Malti

Priyanka Chopra has been in the entertainment industry for a very long time now. She started when she was a very young girl and now she is a wife and a mother of a beautiful daughter. The actress has come a long way both professionally and personally. She is a global icon now and has a crazy fan following both in Bollywood and Hollywood. Although she loves her work and is as passionate about the films and web shows that she is working on as she was when she started, she has been noticing a few changes lately that are entirely relatable. In a recent interview with Femina, the actress opened up about changes she is facing after marriage and especially after having Malti.

Priyanka Chopra on changes she is facing in her life

Priyanka Chopra spoke about craving for a work-life balance when she reached her mid-thirties. The actress remembered her mom Madhu Chopra telling her that this would happen to her someday but the Love Again star felt that work is her life and this is never going to happen. But then she suddenly started craving time with her friends and she wanted to go away for the weekend and not wanted to look at her phone. She admitted that she never wanted to do all these things till her mid-thirties but when she started doing it, she was hooked and it made her a better professional. “It made me a kinder professional. It made me just someone who didn’t take myself as seriously… as when I did when I was under a lot of pressure.”

It’s definitely a job that’s laden with pressure, especially when you’re being scrutinised all the time. “Anything I say or don’t say, do or don’t do gets scrutinised. When I got married and now of course after having Malti, my priorities are so different. I want to work with people I like. I want to do movies that I really enjoy. I want to be surrounded by people who make me laugh. I want to make people laugh. I want to go back home. On time. I finish my job really quickly and then I’m home. That doesn’t mean I don’t love my job. That doesn’t mean I’m not going to do it with the same gusto that I did it with before. But, now, I know life is equally important,” she expresses.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra was initially discouraged from going West by close friend: Indian actors get the doors shut…