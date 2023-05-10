Priyanka Chopra admits feeling ‘inferior’ after being bullied by girls in US, reveals nasty racial comments

Priyanka Chopra has always been someone who has never hesitated in expressing her views and has been vocal about her feelings. The actress who is on a promotional tour to promote her film Love Again has been opening her heart out about her personal life in media interactions. PeeCee has opened up about being bullied in school when she was in the US on several occasions. And now while talking to Alex Cooper on her podcast Call Her Daddy, the actress revealed what was she specifically bullied about.

Priyanka Chopra opens up about being bullied

When Priyanka Chopra was asked about what was she specifically bullied about, the actress revealed that it was about a boy. Priyanka further added that the group of girls thought she had spent a weekend with a boy, whereas in reality she wasn’t even allowed to stay out of home after school. Priyanka added that those girls just started taking on her and started using racial slurs. “Like, ‘I smell curry’, ‘Ooh I smell curry walking down the hallway’, ‘I don’t think she had the time to shower'. Nasty, racial things. Then it became just bullying, pushing against lockers, writing something nasty in the bathroom stalls. Things like mean girl stuff that high school is made of,” Priyanka said.

Priyanka Chopra admitted that all these things made her feel smaller, inferior and she was not that girl. She further added that her parents raised her with confidence, which is why she decided to pack her bags and leave to India. “I was like ‘fu** you America, I am going back to India and I’m glad that I did as it kick-started my whole career,” she said.

