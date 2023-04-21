Priyanka Chopra admits giving up on pay parity fight in India: I asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi…

Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who never hesitates in speaking her heart out. She is currently on a promotional spree and is busy promoting her upcoming action thriller Citadel across the globe. She was in India for the promotions a couple of weeks ago and poured her heart out in the media interactions she had in her home country. The Gunday actress had earlier made headlines for saying that she received equal pay for the first time in her career only on Citadel. In a recent interview with Film Companion, she spoke about this and the times when she made less money than her male co-stars in India.

Priyanka Chopra on pay disparity

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra said that after almost two decades in her career, the actress is receiving equal pay as her male co-stars for the first time in Citadel. Priyanka also said that she had admitted that she would always make less than her male co-stars, especially after working for so long in India. She claimed that she even made requests for more money than her male co-stars but it was never met. PeeCee revealed that when she was offered Citadel, it was her agents who told her to talk to Amazon about getting pay parity. She continued, “I was like, ‘Okay, you can try, but it’s never going to happen’. Even I didn’t believe it. Because for so many years, I fought that fight, and I had that conversation.” Asked if she fought that fight in India as well, Priyanka said with a laugh, “Of course. I mean, I never asked for parity, are you kidding me? I only asked for a little bit more, woh bhi nahi milta tha (even that I wouldn’t get). So, I just gave up the fight.”

Priyanka Chopra opens up about her Citadel action scenes

The actress, who is totally excited about the release of her ambitious project, revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that she has tried to perform action sequences differently, in Citadel. "I have done stunts before. In Hindi movies, I have done action. And in Quantico, I did the action - and that was three seasons, 22 episodes each season. So there were a lot of people seeing me punching people. So I really wanted myself to be elevated in this, where it feels different, it feels sophisticated, it feels in control," stated Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra admits her music career felt like 2 seconds; Claims her laptop has 40 unreleased songs