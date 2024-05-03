Priyanka Chopra admits she still has mom’s guilt; reveals what daughter Malti Marie thinks she does for a living
Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview opened up about her childhood, being raised by a working mother and having mom's guilt on leaving Malti behind when she heads for shoot.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the finest actors we know. She has created a mark for herself not only in Bollywood but also globally and has made our country proud on several occasions. Well, apart from being a wonderful actress, she is also a loving mother who never fails to prove she is doing a great job at raising her daughter Malti.
The Sky Is Pink actress in a recent interview with Quint Neon opened up about being a working mother, having mom’s guilt about how she is privileged, and more.
Priyanka Chopra talks about mom’s guilt
When asked about how she is balancing her work life and being a mother to Malti and what would she like to tell all the working moms, the actress started by saying that she too was raised by a working mother. She feels that moms who are not working moms are working all day. Priyanka Chopra also added that women do not get enough credit for how much they work even if they do not have a job.
Talking about raising a child, the Love Again actress quipped that it takes a village for which one needs to make sure to choose a supportive partner. She also admitted that despite having so many people around her daughter, the actress feels guilty when she has to go to the set.
Priyanka Chopra talks about going to hospital with her mom in her childhood
Priyanka Chopra talks about her childhood and reveals that her mother used to take her to the hospital. She used to be at the nurse station playing with them. The actress feels that this has really helped her create an environment where a parent can welcome their child into their real life. “This is one thing that really helped me understand what my mom and dad were doing when I went to school. My daughter thinks I do make-believe for a living,” added the global icon.
Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies
Moving on to Priyanka Chopra's career, the actor will be next seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shared the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.
