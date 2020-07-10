Priyanka Chopra affectionately petting her pooch Diana after a long week will begin your day on a pawsome note

Priyanka Chopra dotes on her pooch Diana and their adorable photos often break the internet. Recently, a video of Priyanka spending time with her pet is doing rounds on social media and it is too cute to miss.

If there is one star who has managed to garner a fan following across the globe, it is . The gorgeous star journeyed up from Bollywood to Hollywood and left everyone in awe of her. Amid the lockdown, Priyanka has been spending time at home with her husband Nick Jonas and their pets Gino the German and her pooch, Diana Chopra. Often, Priyanka would share adorable photos with her pets while spending time with them at home and it would leave everyone swooning.

Once again, an adorable video of Priyanka’s pet pooch Diana Chopra with the Quantico star is doing rounds on social media that is bound to leave you in awe. In the video, we can see Priyanka adorably petting her pooch Diana as it tries to fall asleep after a long week. As Priyanka runs her hand over Diana’s ears again and again, the pet pooch is seen enjoying the pampering and getting drowsy. In the end, we see Priyanka sitting next to it in a white dress as she enjoys Diana’s cute antics.

The video was shared on Priyanka’s pet pooch’s account on Instagram with the caption, “I’ve had a tough week... mommy knows how to make it better @priyankachopra #InstaFamous #DogsLife #DogsOfInstagram #Doggos #dogstagram.” Seeing the video, several fans of Priyanka could not stop gushing over this adorable duo.

Here is Priyanka Chopra’s video of petting her pooch, Diana:

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been making the most of the lockdown while spending it at home with hubby Nick and their pets. On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. It did well and received praise globally. She will now be seen in The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Priyanka also has a series, Citadel, created by the Russo Brothers that also stars Richard Madden.

