Priyanka Chopra: After Madhu Chopra, Hina Khan slams trolls for targeting Grammy outfit of Quantico actress

After Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra, Hina Khan has slammed trolls who have targeted the Quantico actress for her Grammy's 2020 outfit. Read on to know more.

Jonas made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the recently held Grammys 2020. The Sky is Pink actress opted for a white fringe gown as she walked down the red carpet of the grand event. However, Priyanka was heavily trolled by few of the netizens for the choice of the gown’s neckline. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra said in an interview with ANI, “It is her body, she can do what she wants and she is a beautiful one.”

Now, after Madhu Chopra, has also come out in support of Priyanka Chopra and slammed the trolls who have targeted her for her outfits. Talking about the same in an interview, Hina said that it takes grace and courage to wear such an outfit and that she has openly challenged people to wear it just like Priyanka Chopra did. The Hacked actress further added that Priyanka Chopra does not care about the things said by the people.

Talking about Hina Khan, she will be making her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked which is all set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020. It also features Mohit Malhotra and Rohan Shah in pivotal roles. Hina plays the role of a woman named Sam whose life has been made hell by Rohan, a young hacker whom she rejected before. The trailer of the movie is already out and has received humongous response from movie lovers.

Credits :Times of India

