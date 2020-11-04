Priyanka Chopra agrees with Lara Dutta they were 'kaccha papads' as she looks back on her first few films

The video shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas also includes a sweet message from Lara Dutta who shared a fun anecdote from their filming days.

is keeping up with her tradition of celebrating 20 years in the film business this year as she shared another new video on Instagram. In the IGTV, Priyanka reflects on her early films in 2002 and 2003 which put her under the spotlight. The video also includes a sweet message from Lara Dutta who shares a fun anecdote of a song they shot together in the sand dunes.

Sharing the video, Priyanka looked back upon Thamizhan, The Hero and Andaaz. She wrote, "Back to where it all started #20in2020 Seems like another lifetime now... back when it all started and I fell in love with the movies. Being in Indian movies was like entering a magical world.. I went in blind, with no idea what to expect and no formal training. It’s been a rollercoaster ride of challenges and milestones with so much I’ve learned since and so many incredible people I met along the way."

PeeCee also agreed with Lara that they both were 'kaccha papads' when they first entered the industry. She added, "I’d like to thank everyone who took a chance on me at the beginning. These 3 movies set me up on a trajectory I would never have expected. Can't agree more lala paaji #LaraDuttaBhupathi ... We were such kaccha papads (novices) ! Thank you for your beautiful words... you are as gracious and kind as the first day we met."

Click here to watch Priyanka Chopra's throwback video from the early aughts.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×