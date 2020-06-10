Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Dia; Who do you feel is a beauty queen at heart?

India's beauty queens continue to rule the world like no other and have a massive fan following. Who among these actresses according to you is a true beauty queen from the inside? Do drop in your comments below.

Numerous beauty queens have represented our country at various events and contests. However, when we get talking about the most famous ones among them, we cannot help but mention about Aishwarya Rai (Miss World 1994), Sushmita Sen (Miss Universe 1994), (Miss World 2000), Lara Dutta (Miss Universe 2000), and Dia Mirza (Miss Asia Pacific 2000). All these beauties can give tough competition to their contemporaries and there is no second doubt about this fact.

All of them have also established themselves as popular actresses in the Bollywood film industry and continue to rule the hearts of millions even now. In fact, Priyanka and Aishwarya's red carpet appearances at events like the Cannes Film Festival and the Met Gala are awaited by everyone every year. It won't be wrong to term these stunning beauties as global icons who continue to inspire many young and aspiring girls even now.

However, needless to say, all these actresses have contrasting personalities which is a universal fact. They have their own career, families, lifestyle, and priorities. Well, of course, this cannot be judged in one go but we still want to know who among these four actresses is actually a beauty queen by heart according to you. Do let us know your valuable comments about the same below.

