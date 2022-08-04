Priyanka Chopra to Akshay Kumar: 5 Bollywood stars & stories behind their tattoos

Well... to some tattoo is just a design but for many, it is a way to speak a thousand words. And, just like millions of people across the globe, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have gotten inked with special words and designs. Often, there are hidden stories behind their tattoos. from Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar to Sushmita Sen, B-town stars have inked themselves. So, today we have decided to decode their tattoo love. Let's read.

5 actors and the stories behind their tattoos:

1. Priyanka Chopra

The Global Icon PeeCee has inked her right wrist with the words- 'Daddy's lil girl...' Written in her late father Ashok Chopra's handwriting, the tattoo served as a reminder of Priyanka's special bond with her dad who passed away in 2013.

2. Akshay Kumar

The star tattooed his wife Twinkle Khanna's nickname 'Tina' on his left shoulder. This photo perfectly highlights the tattoo and shows how much Khiladi Kumar loves his wife. Apart from this, Akshay got his son Aarav's name on his back and daughter Nitara's name on his right shoulder.

3. Dia Mirza

The former beauty pageant winner Dia got her first tattoo in June 2019. Mirza's very first tattoo spells out the word 'aazad' in the Devnagari script. "My Tattoo reads - 'aazad' - because we are all Born #free," Mirza explained on social media.

4. Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe is known to keep her heart on her sleeves and is an inspiration for many of us. The actress got four known tattoos. One of them is on her wrist. It is written 'Aut viam inveniam aut faciam', which means 'I'll either find a way or make one'.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The Baazigar actress got her first tattoo in 2015. Shilpa got the sacred symbol, swastika, inked on her left wrist. She announced it on Instagram as she shared a photo where she can be seen posing for a tattoo while an artist works away on her wrist.

Let's know in the comments whose tattoo story inspired you the most.

