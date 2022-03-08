Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: Bollywood actresses who have made their way to Hollywood and made India proud

The Indian cinema has been growing rapidly and is growing its reach across the regional boundaries and the international boundaries. Bollywood movies are winning hearts at the international level along with Indian celebs making their way to the Hollywood industry and leaving a mark with their talent. This morning, Alia Bhatt took the social media by a storm as she is set to make her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. The news has spread like wildfire and fans can’t keep calm about it.

Indeed, it is a big move for Alia Bhatt who has been basking in the success of her recent release Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein she was seen in the titular role. Interestingly, Alia isn’t the first actress who is set to take over the West. Earlier, several Indian actresses have made a mark with their phenomenal skills. Here’s a list of other Bollywood actresses who have made it to Hollywood and made the country proud on international levels.

Deepika Padukone

The actress, who is known for giving movies like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gehraiyaan etc, made her Hollywood debut with Vin Diesel starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cager which had released in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra

The former beauty queen had her first appearance in a Hollywood project with an American thriller drama tv series Quantico. She was later seen in Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic and the much talked about The Matrix Resurrections.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The blue-eyed beauty, who has given several iconic movies in Bollywood, was seen in Hollywood movies like The Mistress of Spices, The Pink Panther 2, The Last Legion

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat was seen playing a lead role in the 2011 release Politics of Love opposite Brian White.

Huma Qureshi

Revolving around a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, the 2021 release Army of The Dead marked Huma Qureshi’s big Hollywood debut and her performance did win hearts.

Tabu

Helmed by Ang Lee, the 2012 release adventure drama Life of Pi featured Tabu in a key role along with Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Adil Hussain etc.

Shabana Azmi

The senior actress made her big Hollywood debut with the 1988 release Madame Sousatzka. She was later seen in 1992 release drama Roland Joffé with Patrick Swayze, Pauline Collins, Om Puri

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia also made her Hollywood debut in 2020 with the much talked about science fiction action thriller Tenet. The movie was helmed by Christopher Nolan and Dimple won a lot of appreciation with her performance in the movie.