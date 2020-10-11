Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif shower wishes on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 78th birthday today and wishes have been showered on him from all over the country. Numerous members of the film fraternity have also wished the megastar on his special day.

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today. He has been receiving wishes from every nook and corner of the world on the special occasion. Many members of the film fraternity have also showered wishes on Big B. Among them is Jonas who has earlier worked with him in many movies. The actress has shared a throwback photo with him and she writes, “Happy Birthday Amit Ji. Wishing you good health and happiness always.”

Among others who have wished Big B on his birthday are and . Katrina writes on her Instagram post, “Happiest Birthday @amitabhbachchan. May you have the most wonderful year – you are an inspiration to us all.” Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has also shared a sweet message for Big B along with a throwback picture. The actress writes, “Happy Birthday Amit Ji. Watching you, and learning from you, has truly been a privilege. You are and always be a legend. Sir!”

Check out their posts below:

Apart from them, , , Vicky Kaushal, , Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others have also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. Numerous South stars like Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Mammootty, and others have showered wishes on the superstar. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently winning hearts as he has returned to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. The show premiered on September 28, 2020, and has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn and others send wishes to megastar

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×