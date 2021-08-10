Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif's Jee Le Zaraa gets love from Anushka Sharma, Shibani Dandekar

Since the time Farhan Akhtar announced that he is returning to the helm once again to direct Jee Le Zaraa starring Jonas, and in the lead, fans have gone berserk. Not just fans, even celebs can't control their excitement including , Farhan's ladylove Shibani Dandekar, Shaheen Bhatt, Mini Mathur and others. Farhan picked Dil Chahta Hai's 20th anniversary date to announce Jee Le Zaraa and well, since then, everyone has been waiting to hop onto this ride with Priyanka, Alia and Katrina.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the video announcement of Jee Le Zaraa and wrote, "About time. This is so good." She tagged everyone associated with the project including Priyanka, Katrina, Alia, Farhan, Zoya and Reema Kagti. On the other hand, Shibani rooted for beau Farhan's return to helm by posting the announcement on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "About time the girls took the car out #JeeLeZaraa. To watch your process as an actor was nothing short of incredible and now i’m beyond excited to be able to see you direct! This is huge! Congrats Foo."

Further, as Alia, Farhan, Priyanka, Katrina, Zoya and Reema shared the posts regarding the film, other celebs began reacting to the news of the film. Mini Mathur commented on the post and wrote, "Yayy Show me the film alreadyyy." Siddharth Chaturvedi, Isabelle Kaif, Anushka Ranjan were all excited for Jee Le Zaraa. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni wrote, "Happy tears." Ayushmann wrote, "Beautiful."

After the announcement, Priyanka penned a long post about how Katrina, Alia and she stuck together for 3 years to align their schedules to kick off the film and realise their dream of working together. The post featured a throwback photo featuring all the three leading ladies.

Talking about Jee Le Zaraa, it is written by Farhan, Reema and Zoya and backed by Excel Entertainment.

