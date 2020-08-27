1
1
1
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love after she & Virat announce Jr Virushka is coming

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are turning a family of three in January 2021. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love.
34960 reads Mumbai
1
1
1
Save
Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love after she & Virat announce Jr Virushka is comingPriyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love after she & Virat announce Jr Virushka is coming

Hang the "baby on the way" banner for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced they are turning a family of three. Virushka surprised fans this morning by announcing that Anushka is pregnant. The couple left us feeling warm and fuzzy after they dropped a picture with Anushka flaunting her baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they wrote on Instagram. Following the pregnancy announcement, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt joined fans to congratulate Anushka and Virat. 

The Sky Is Pink actress, who is currently quarantining with Nick Jonas in the US, took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations u guys." Alia joined in by showering numerous heart emojis on the photo and sent the Zero actress her love. Virushka had been quarantining in Mumbai with the couple posting photos from their time in the lockdown on Instagram. Just recently, Kohli flew down to UAE to join his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore team members as they prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to take place in Dubai this year. 

As for Anushka, the actress was last seen in Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Through the lockdown, Anushka made the headlines for producing shows on the OTT platform. The actress was associated with the series Paatal Lok and the movie Bulbbul. Interestingly, Anushka's pregnancy announcement comes weeks after Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they are expecting their second baby. 

Pinkvilla congratulates Anushka and Virat! Stay tuned for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Anonymous 56 minutes ago

If PC get Pregnant she will milk her Pregnancy every day

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement