Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love after she & Virat announce Jr Virushka is coming

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that they are turning a family of three in January 2021. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt shower Anushka Sharma with love.

Hang the "baby on the way" banner for and Virat Kohli have announced they are turning a family of three. Virushka surprised fans this morning by announcing that Anushka is pregnant. The couple left us feeling warm and fuzzy after they dropped a picture with Anushka flaunting her baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," they wrote on Instagram. Following the pregnancy announcement, Jonas and joined fans to congratulate Anushka and Virat.

The Sky Is Pink actress, who is currently quarantining with Nick Jonas in the US, took to the comments section and wrote, "Congratulations u guys." Alia joined in by showering numerous heart emojis on the photo and sent the Zero actress her love. Virushka had been quarantining in Mumbai with the couple posting photos from their time in the lockdown on Instagram. Just recently, Kohli flew down to UAE to join his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore team members as they prepare for the Indian Premier League (IPL) scheduled to take place in Dubai this year.

As for Anushka, the actress was last seen in Zero, opposite and . Through the lockdown, Anushka made the headlines for producing shows on the OTT platform. The actress was associated with the series Paatal Lok and the movie Bulbbul. Interestingly, Anushka's pregnancy announcement comes weeks after Kareena Kapoor Khan and announced that they are expecting their second baby.

Pinkvilla congratulates Anushka and Virat! Stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli set to become a family of three; Announce pregnancy in adorable post

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×