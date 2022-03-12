Priyanka Chopra is all heart for Dia Mirza’s baby boy Avyaan as she comments on his adorable PIC

Priyanka Chopra could not help but react to Dia Mirza’s latest social media post featuring her baby boy Avyaan Azad Rekhi. Global icon Priyanka likes to be super active on social media. She keeps her millions of fans excited and engaged as she often shares updates and pictures from her personal and professional life alike. Apart from that, she is also also seen interacting with her peers on their Instagram posts.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka commented on Dia Mirza’s latest photo on Instagram featuring her adorable baby boy Avyaan. This is the first time Dia has shared a close look of her beloved son ever since his birth in May last year. Needless to say, friends and fans could not help but go gaga over Avyaan’s irresistible cuteness. In the picture, Avyaan can be seen sitting on a couch donning his attire. Sharing the picture, Dia wrote, “A new milestone, a whole lot of love and gratitude always. Thank you for being ours. Photo by Me. Baby by Us @vaibhav.rekhi”

A few moments after Dia shared the picture, new mommy Priyanka could not stop herself from commenting as she wrote, “(heart-eye emoji)(heart emoji) hello baby!!”

Apart from Priyanka, actress Kareena Kapoor also showered love and said, “God bless you pudding”. Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Tahira Kashyap dropped heart emoticons. New mommy Neha Dhupia also left a comment. “Oh my good ness,” she said.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's comment on Dia Mirza's post:

It has not been long since Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas embraced parenthood themselves. In January, they took to their social media posts and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on the family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)” It was later reported that the power couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

