Priyanka Chopra is all hearts as Malti Marie Jonas Chopra wears a 'desi girl' t-shirt; PIC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year through surrogacy. On Mother's Day 2022, PeeCee shared the first glimpse of her baby girl and revealed that their daughter finally came home after 100 days in NICU. The world is eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of Priyanka and Nick Jonas’s daughter Malti. While the couple has shared Malti’s pictures on social media on a few occasions, they are yet to reveal her face. Earlier today, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress yet again dropped a glimpse of Maltie's face on her social media handle.

