Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa’s endearing vacay photos; Check it out

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa sharing a warm hug with each other grabs Priyanka Chopra Jonas' attention. The actress is all hearts for the cute couple.

Rajkummar Rao has always been open about himself on social media. He has never shied away from saying anything. In his various interviews, he has spoken about his love for his long-term girlfriend actress Patralekhaa. The two actors shared screen space in the movie, Citylights. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have been making the internet go in awe of the couple with their cute and adorable photos. Rajkummar had even celebrated New Year with his girlfriend. He had shared a cute photo with Patralekhaa wishing his fans a Happy New Year.

Recently, the internet went crazy with some recent endearing pictures of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from their vacation. The Made In China actor shared two pictures of him with his girlfriend. In the pic, Rajkummar is donning a black winter jacket whereas Patralekhaa is wearing a black leather winter jacket. In the first pic, we can see a side close up of the couple who are smiling. In the second pic, we can see the cute couple is sitting on a bench and holding each other's hands and sharing a side warm hug with each other. The two look adorable and happy with each other.

Sharing the picture Rajkummar wrote, "US" with two heart emojis. As soon as Raj posted the pic, his White Tiger co-star Jonas was all hearts for the couple. The actress commented with a heart and a lovestruck emoji. Rajkummar's Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee also commented, "Tumhari ankho me pyar hai." Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was also hearts for the couple.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be seen in Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The movie has been renamed as Roohi Afzana. It is slated to release on April 17, 2020.

