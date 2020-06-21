Priyanka Chopra is all praise for Malala Yousafzai for graduating from Oxford University: I'm so proud

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with Malala Yousafzai congratulating the latter on completing her graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Amid the COVID 19 lockdown, the entire world is trying their best to stay at home and only head out for important work. Actress too is spending time at home with hubby Nick Jonas and often, she shares updates on social media that light up the internet. Recently, on the occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka took to social media to share a video compilation full of their photos together and relishing some old memories with a smile on her face.

Today, PeeCee has congratulated Malala Yousafzai as she completed her graduation. Malala has completed her graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics. Sharing a picture with Malala, Priyanka wrote, "Happy graduation Malala." She added, "Your Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree from Oxford is such an incredible achievement. I'm so proud." Even Malala expressed her excitement on graduation on her social media account and shared a picture with her family cutting a cake. She tweeted, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don't know what's ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep."

For the uninitiated, Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, where the local Taliban had at times banned girls from attending school.

On 9 October 2012, a Taliban gunman shot Yousafzai as she rode home on a bus after taking an exam in Pakistan's Swat Valley. Yousafzai was 15 years old at the time. Upon being identified, Yousafzai was shot with one bullet. After the shooting, Malala was airlifted to a military hospital in Peshawar, where doctors were forced to begin operating after swelling developed in the left portion of her brain, which had been damaged by the bullet when it passed through her head. She had come out of her coma by 17 October 2012, was responding well to treatment, and was said to have a good chance of fully recovering without any brain damage.

Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep. pic.twitter.com/AUxN55cUAf — Malala (@Malala) June 19, 2020

