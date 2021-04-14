Priyanka Chopra allegedly passed out after drinking 3 Bloody Mary’s; Flight attendant recalls funny incident

  1. Home
A flight attendant has shared a funny incident meeting actress Priyanka Chopra on the flight. Take a look.
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is truly a comical queen. The actress is known for making quirky remarks every time she gets the chance. Be it a talk show meet or a casual Instagram live interaction, the diva is always ready to crack jokes. Now, a flight attendant has come forward by sharing an interaction she had with the star. She uploaded a video online in which she recalled a hilarious instance while meeting the White Tiger actress.

The flight attendant started off the video by explaining how the incident took place before the star married Nick Jonas. She goes on to talk about how she was really excited to meet the actress since she had seen her performance in the hit show Quantico. She also said that the star asked her if she could have a Bloody Mary, to which she replied “Of course!” and after she handed her the cocktail, she alleged how the actress also asked for hot sauce. The flight attendant quirkily added that the star had 3 of the drinks and went to sleep. The video was uploaded on Reddit, however, shortly after it went up, it was deleted by the user.

The actress recently became a presenter for the BAFTAs ceremony and shared her gorgeous look for the evening in a series of pictures on Instagram for all her fans to see. It was a major achievement for the diva since she also announced this year’s Oscar nominees along with her hubby Nick. After releasing her internationally recognized memoir Unfinished, she also opened up her restaurant Sona in New York.

