Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma’s THROWBACK photo will make you want to see them together again on screen

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a throwback photo of Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra together. Seeing the two gorgeous and talented ladies in one frame made fans wish to see them in a film once again. Check it out.

Among the popular star and global icons, and have managed to make a special place in people’s hearts. With terrific performances in Bollywood films, both Anushka and Priyanka have managed to reach the peak of success all by themselves. The two gorgeous and talented ladies were last seen together in Zoya Akhtar’s film Dil Dhadakne Do that released back in 2015. In the film, the two were seen in different roles and both entertained the audiences back then.

While pulling out the archives, we stumbled upon a throwback photo from the promotions of Dil Dhadakne Do of Priyanka and Anushka that is surely going to make you nostalgic. In the throwback photos, we can see Priyanka dressed in a red outfit while Anushka can be seen sporting a black dress. Both the Bollywood’s superstars were all smiles in the photo and we couldn’t help but wish to see them together on the big screen again. Post Dil Dhadakne Do, Priyanka and Anushka haven’t done a film together.

Meanwhile, currently, both the divas are busy raising awareness among people about the Coronavirus pandemic. While Priyanka arranged an Instagram live session with WHO doctors, Anushka has been urging people to adhere to Coronavirus lockdown and stay at home. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Zero with and . Rumours were doing rounds that Anushka will be seen in a biopic based on the life of female cricketer Jhulan Goswami. However, nothing was announced. On the other hand, Priyanka will be seen in a Netflix film, The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao soon.

Check out Anushka and Priyanka’s photo:

