Priyanka Chopra and 'bae' Nick Jonas walk hand-in-hand as they go out on a romantic date night in Las Vegas

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen returning to Mumbai after three long years. It was her first visit to India after welcoming her daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier this year. After a quick trip, she jetted off to Los Angeles and reunited with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter. On Saturday, the actress was seen heading out for a romantic date night with Nick. The couple was seen painting the town red with their love in Las Vegas. Priyanka Chopra shares a romantic picture with Nick

Priyanka took to her Instagram story and offered a glimpse of her romantic outing with her ‘bae’ Nick. In the picture, both of them are seen holding each other’s hands while enjoying a walk. Their faces are not visible as the picture is clicked from behind. Nick is seen sporting a yellow jacket while Priyanka has opted for a long red overcoat. Sharing the picture with fans, she wrote, “Vegas nights with bae.” Have a look:



Soon after she shared the picture, fans were seen gushing over them as they were seen dropping heart emojis in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra reunited with her daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas Meanwhile, Priyanka returned home and she couldn’t stop loving her daughter Malti Marie. She took to her handle and shared an adorable picture with her and Nick as the trio enjoyed a family moment. In the picture, PC was seen holding Malti Marie in her arms while Nick was seen by their side. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Home.”



Work front Priyanka is all set to be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. She will be collaborating with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. They were supposed to start shooting last year but things were affected due to the pandemic and other factors. Recently, during her trip to India, Priyanka revealed that they will go on floors in 2023. It has got their fans super excited as it will be a visual treat to watch this trio together on the big screen.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals the real reason for wanting to be a part of Hollywood; Find out