Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' royal avatars imagined by AI leave fans gushing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas recently celebrated her first birthday. Soon after turning one, the lovely couple decided to finally reveal their munchkin's face. Priyanka made her first public appearance with Malti Marie as they were seen attending the Hollywood Walk of Fame to support Nick and the Jonas brothers. In no time, their daughter's pictures went viral on the Internet and fans couldn't stop gushing over her. On Thursday, a fan club dropped a picture of Priyanka and her daughter created by AI.

In the recreated picture, Priyanka is seen dressed as a queen while Malti Marie looks adorable as a little princess. Priyanka has a crown placed on her head while Malti Marie has golden accessories styled with her white outfit. The fan club took to social media and treated everyone with this beautiful picture. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared, Priyanka's fans were seen going gaga over it. They couldn't stop praising Malti Marie's cute looks. A fan commented, "Very creative love this." Another fan commented, "Priyanka ki pari." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their first public appearance with Malti Marie

After the pictures and videos of the couple and their angel stormed the Internet, netizens felt that she resembles her daddy a lot. Malti Marie was seen calmly enjoying her daddy's speech at the event. During his speech, he also talked about her. Nick said, "To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, 'Hi, babe.' I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."