Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie indulge in hand-painting activity; PS: don't miss munchkin's apron look

Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her next film, The Bluff. The actress frequently shares pictures and behind-the-scenes moments from the set on her social media to keep her fans updated. Besides her work, PeeCee also offers a glimpse into her personal life, posting adorable snapshots of her quality time with her little munchkin, Malti Marie Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of Malti Marie's hand-painting

Taking to Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared some pictures of her quality time with her daughter, Malti Marie. In one photo, Malti is seen wearing an adorable little red apron while trying her hand at painting with her mommy. The following picture reveals the artwork they created together during their painting session, and it’s too cute to miss.

Check it out here:

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in the American romantic-comedy drama Love Again. She recently wrapped up filming for Heads of State, an upcoming action comedy directed by Ilya Naishuller. The film features a notable cast in significant roles, including Idris Elba, Jack Quaid, and John Cena.

Next on Priyanka Chopra's list is her upcoming project, The Bluff, which she is currently shooting for. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film tells the tale of a former female pirate. This collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo's AGBO also features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Karl Urban, Vedanten Naidoo, and Safia Oakley-Green.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra is also gearing up for her return in the second season of the highly anticipated spy thriller series Citadel. Furthermore, she is set to star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Reports suggest that the previously postponed film might soon resume production. Sources reveal that the director has decided to move forward with the project, featuring Priyanka, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, which could lead to promising updates in the near future.

ALSO READ: 'What Tiger Shroff can do himself, many cannot do even with cables', claims Nikitin Dheer; 'People troll him...'