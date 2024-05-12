Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie make Mother’s Day extra special with Peppa Pig show; Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra join

Today, May 12 marks the Mother's Day. Celebrities took to their social media accounts and posted pictures with their mothers to celebrate the day. Priyanka Chopra who is a mother to a 2-year-old Malti and the daughter of Madhu Chopra, also celebrated the day in her own way.

Priyanka along with her daughter, husband Nick Jonas, and mother Madhu Chopra went to watch the Peppa Pig show in Dublin to make Mother's Day extra special.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Mother's Day celebration

On May 12, a while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story and shared a video. In the clip, her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas can be seen enjoying the Peppa Pig show taking place at 3Olympia Theater in Dublin as she sat on her father Nick Jonas' lap. The actress captured the heartwarming video of the father-daughter duo.

Sharing the video, she tagged her husband, mother Madhu Chopra, and others and penned, "Amazing start to Mother's Day. Thank you @3olympiatheater for the hospitality."

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a cozy night

On the other hand, Nick also shared a video of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas where the little angel can be seen from behind as she concentrated on her coloring books. Sensing the camera's presence, the little one, dressed in a floral dress, turned around with a surprised expression and flashed a big smile. The overwhelmed father captioned the post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

She recently became the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress happily shared this update with her fans.

Her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, has collaborated with Awedacious Originals to produce the documentary Women Of My Billions. Directed by Ajitesh Sharma, this documentary chronicles the real-life journey of a woman traveling from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to shed light on the experiences of women who have endured violence.

Apart from this, Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Up next, she is set to star in Heads of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

