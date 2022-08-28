Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti vibe to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ as they kickstart Saturday morning; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her weekend with daughter Malti Marie. The global icon is quite active on her social media space and often shares bits and pieces from her personal and professional lives on the platform. Ever since she embraced parenthood with her hubby and American pop star Nick Jonas, Priyanka has been treating her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of the little bundle of joy. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Priyanka took to the Instagram space yet again, and shared a new video featuring her daughter. Have you seen it yet?

Priyanka Chopra spends Saturday morning with daughter Malti Marie

A few moments back, Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared a video with her followers. In the video, one can see her PeeCee holding her baby daughter who has her back to the camera. She is seen wearing an adorable pink onesie with a matching bow headband. Baby Malti can be seen having a good time as she vibed to the popular Hindi song ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ from the film Delhi 6. One can also hear Priyanka giggling in the video. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Saturday mornings be like… (slew of emojis)".

Take a look:

Click HERE to watch the video.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy. She came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day. Every now and then, the power couple keeps sharing glimpses of their baby girl, Malti Marie but without revealing her daughter's face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris.

Next, Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the silver screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra gets matching sneakers for daughter Malti Marie & Nick Jonas on singer's first Father's Day