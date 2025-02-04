Priyanka Chopra and her family prepping for ‘bhai ki shadi’ in Mumbai is proof they are a typical Indian family; don’t miss Malti having fun; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding. The actress recently shared glimpses of her family's wedding preparations, and we bet it’s as lively as any typical Indian celebration. She is accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie, who can be seen enjoying the festivities.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures, giving a glimpse of her practicing dance for the Sangeet with her family members. She can also be seen sitting with her family and enjoying meals with everyone. Meanwhile, her daughter, Malti Marie, is seen having fun and playing with her cousins and other family members.

See the post here:

The caption read, "Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaad hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya !! sangeet practice to fam jams . So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely ! looking forward to the next few days , @drmadhuakhourichopra."

According to a earlier report by Times Now, Priyanka Chopra’s apartment in the Raj Classic building on Yari Road underwent extensive renovations. The family refurbished the space in preparation for Siddharth’s wedding, ensuring a warm welcome for his bride in their home.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Roka ceremony took place in Mumbai on April 2, 2024. Priyanka shared glimpses of the event on Instagram, showering the couple with love and blessings. Her husband, Nick Jonas, along with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, were also present for the occasion.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently in India and she reportedly joined SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that the upcoming global African jungle adventure will be a two-part epic, aiming to redefine the jungle adventure genre. SS Rajamouli is said to incorporate elements of adventure, thrills, and espionage into the narrative.

The script is nearly finalized, with filming expected to commence in April 2025. The first installment is slated for release in 2027, followed by the second part in 2029.