Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are exhausted as they try to make the best out of Saturday night in new VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared a glimpse into their lives as new parents. If you follow Priyanka on social media, you would know that the actress is quite active on Instagram. She often treats her millions of fans and followers to sneak peeks into her personal life with her husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie as well as her professional life on sets and events. Well, this weekend was no exception as Priyanka took the ‘gram yet again and posted a new video on her feed. In the video, one could see her enjoying her Saturday night with Nick.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘enjoy’ their Saturday night

A few hours ago, Priyanka posted a new video on Instagram. In the video, the Citadel actress and Nick can be seen sitting together at a restaurant, just about to have their food. However, the new parents are visibly tired, sleepy, and low on energy, as opposed to the loud and happening ambience of the eatery. Both Priyanka and Nick could be seen staring at the camera, while the latter pretends to have fun by throwing his hands into the air, which makes PeeCee laugh.

Sharing the video, Chopra captioned the post, “When mom and dad try to do Saturday night”.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Instagram reel

Netizens react to Priyanka and Nick’s video

As soon as the Love Again actress shared the video, it was flooded with likes and comments with many fans and followers relating to the couple. Nick Jonas’ elder brother Kevin Jonas wrote, “I feel this.” Another follower wrote, “hahaha it’s too loud in here.” A third fan commented, “We are so tired.” Yet another follower’s comment said, “Trying to enjoy like before lol it won’t be the same once you have kids (laughing emoji)”.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra set couple goals as they attend Valentino's Paris Fashion Week; DEETS inside