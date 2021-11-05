Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a sight to behold at Mahalaxmi Puja on Diwali at home; PHOTOS

by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 07:46 AM IST  |  6.4K
   
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a sight to behold at Mahalaxmi Puja on Diwali at home; PHOTOS
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a sight to behold at Mahalaxmi Puja on Diwali at home; PHOTOS (Pic credit - Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram)
Advertisement

It was Diwali yesterday and everyone was in a celebratory mood. Social media was filled with posts of people either bursting crackers or making rangolis or offering their prayers to Goddess Laxmi. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is away from her land too took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her with hubby Nick Jonas performing Laxmi Puja. The pictures proved that Nick has adapted to the Indian culture so well and he too enjoys being a part of it with PeeCee. 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted several pictures from her Diwali celebration in the pictures we can see her looking stunning in a yellow saree and Nick Jonas looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama. The first picture has the couple holding the Puja thali in their hand and performing aarti. The next picture has Nick Jonas lighting the diya’s while PeeCee holds them. The third picture has the couple holding hands and laughing as there are flowers all over them. These two are a sight to behold in these pictures. Sharing them PeeCee wrote, “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.”

Take a look: 

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working for the upcoming web series Citadel. She was busy shooting for the same in the UK and Spain. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an Arpita Mehta lehenga set showed us how to keep it lit this Diwali: Yay or Nay?

Advertisement

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

Oneplus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition (bass Blue)

₹1,799.00
₹2,190.00 (18%)
 Buy Now
View All