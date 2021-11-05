Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a sight to behold at Mahalaxmi Puja on Diwali at home; PHOTOS

It was Diwali yesterday and everyone was in a celebratory mood. Social media was filled with posts of people either bursting crackers or making rangolis or offering their prayers to Goddess Laxmi. Well, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is away from her land too took to her Instagram handle to post pictures of her with hubby Nick Jonas performing Laxmi Puja. The pictures proved that Nick has adapted to the Indian culture so well and he too enjoys being a part of it with PeeCee.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted several pictures from her Diwali celebration in the pictures we can see her looking stunning in a yellow saree and Nick Jonas looked dapper in a white kurta pyjama. The first picture has the couple holding the Puja thali in their hand and performing aarti. The next picture has Nick Jonas lighting the diya’s while PeeCee holds them. The third picture has the couple holding hands and laughing as there are flowers all over them. These two are a sight to behold in these pictures. Sharing them PeeCee wrote, “या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali.”

Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working for the upcoming web series Citadel. She was busy shooting for the same in the UK and Spain. Apart from this, she will also be seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka also has the Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty.

