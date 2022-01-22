Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ baby girl arrived 12 weeks before the due date; Report

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have all the reasons to grin from ear to ear. After all, the power couple has recently embraced parenthood and have reportedly welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. Priyanka and Nick had shared the big news on social media and stated that they are overjoyed with the arrival of the little munchkin. While congratulatory wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world, it is now reported that Priyanka and Nick’s baby girl had arrived 12 weeks before the due time.

According to a report published in Daily Mail, the baby was due in April but the surrogate ended up delivering the child in a premature delivery in Southern California. The reports suggested that the baby and the surrogate are still in the hospital and Nick and Priyanka are waiting for their little princess to be healthy enough to move her to Los Angeles. “Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April - but obviously this has completely thrown her plans,” the source added.

The source also added that Priyanka and Nick had been wanting to have a baby for a while now, however, their schedules had come in the way of their family planning. “Priyanka doesn't have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it's not getting any easier. Their busy work schedules also mean that it's difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route,” the source was quoted saying.

As of now, Nick and Priyanka had sought privacy in this special time and are reportedly waiting to spend time with the new member of the family.

