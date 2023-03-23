Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas channel their inner Disney characters in this adorable video; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are adorable and never fail in setting couple goals. Their mushy posts leave their fans awestruck and they often wish to see their pictures and videos together. Well, recently we shared videos of how PeeCee was seen dancing and singing at Nick’s concert and cheering for him from the audience. But today, the American singer shared a cute video where we can see the couple channeling their inner Disney characters and we bet you would not be able to stop looking at them.

Nick Jonas shares cute video of him and Priyanka Chopra

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick Jonas shared an adorable video wherein we can see the lovebirds chilling on their couch. In the video, Nick can be seen lying on his couch beside Priyanka Chopra. He is wearing a black tee as he tries to take a selfie video with his filter on. Nick looks cute as his face changes into a cartoon character and as he shifts his camera towards the actress, her face changes too. Sharing this video, Nick also addressed the actress as ‘love’.

Check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has a lot of exciting films in her kitty. The trailer of her upcoming film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion was released recently and it has already created a lot of hype. She also has a web show titled Citadel all set to release. Apart from this, she has Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa in hand which will star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

