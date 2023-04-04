Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie is a ‘real Chopra’; Here’s why

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most-loved stars in Bollywood. Well, she is popular not only in India but across the globe. The actress and her American singer husband Nick Jonas recently welcomed their first child through surrogacy and since then have been juggling between their parental duties and their professional commitments. Recently the couple arrived in Mumbai for NMACC opening along with their baby girl and it was Mati Marie Chopra Jonas’ first visit to India. Well, after attending this star-studded evening the actress was promoting her upcoming web show Citadel with co-star Richard Madden. During the press conference, the actress opened up about her daughter’s food habits.

Priyanka Chopra on Malti’s food habits

During a recent media interaction, Priyanka Chopra revealed that Malti Marie Chopra Jonas might look like her father Nick Jonas but she is a real Chopra. She added that Malti is a great fan of Indian food and love mutter paneer and biryani. PeeCee further elaborated that the little one also loved spicy chatpata food just the way Chopra’s love it. Well, isn’t this a cute revelation?

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy 'It’s All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

