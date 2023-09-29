Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy lunch date with daughter Malti Marie in New York; see PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, who recently appeared in Love Again and the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, is set to star in the upcoming film Heads Of State and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She has consistently emphasized the importance of balancing her career and personal life, and it's evident that she's successfully handling both aspects. While Priyanka Chopra is dedicated to her upcoming work commitments, she also ensures she spends quality time with her husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. Recently, the couple was spotted having lunch with their daughter.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted enjoying their lunch with their daughter Malti Marie

Recently, in a post shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s fan club, the lovebirds were spotted spending quality family time with their daughter as they were seen having lunch together in New York. Priyanka donned a blue denim jacket paired with black pants and Nick on the other hand sported a casual look with a black T-shirt and sunglasses. HAVE A LOOK:

Farhan Akhtar reveals Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt starrer Jee Le Zaraa is currently put on hold

In a recent conversation with ANI, Farhan Akhtar, who is directing the movie Jee Le Zaraa featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt as the main stars, discussed the film's status. He mentioned that the film was kept on hold. He said, “We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see.”

About Jee Le Zaraa

The much-awaited road movie, which is said to revolve around an all-girls trip, is seen as a spiritual sequel to the 2011 blockbuster film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In that film, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol played the main roles. Now, in Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will be in the spotlight, marking their first-ever on-screen collaboration.

