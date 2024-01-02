Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get cuddly, hug each other on Cabo vacay, couple’s pool PICS go viral
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jetted off to Cabo, Mexico with Madhu Chopra to bring in the New Year. After having a blast on NYE, the celebrity couple spent the entire day by the pool.
Several Bollywood actors were spotted jetting off to unknown locations to bring in the New Year. While some decided to ski their way into 2024, others chose to stay close to nature. Priyanka Jonas and Nick Jonas were also posted having a blast on New Year’s Eve. On the second day, they were seen spending their time by the pool in Cabo.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spend New Year vacation in Cabo
A couple of days ago, desi girl Priyanka Chopra, her singer husband Nick Jonas, and her mother Madhu Chopra were seen having a blast at their New Year party. Now, images of the celebrity couple enjoying a leisure day by the pool, allegedly in Cabo, Mexico have gone viral.
In the images shared on Instagram, Nick and PeeCee were seen hugging each other. Dressed in their stylish swimwear, the couple seemed engrossed in serious conversation. In another picture, they were seen strolling in the impressive property. They even matched their outfit in shades of orange.
Check out the pictures below
