Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have THIS fun ritual between them; Find out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry. Since the day these two have come together, a lot has been spoken about their relationship and then their marriage. But nothing seems to have affected the couple and they are in their happy space setting couple goals and making our hearts melt. Currently, the actress has been promoting her film Love Again which will also see Nick Jonas in a cameo. Recently, she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke about a fun ritual that she has with her husband. Scroll down to read what is this ritual all about.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have a fun ritual

Priyanka Chopra while talking about her married life with Nick Jonas revealed that they have a fun ritual called ‘show-tell’ which started because of necessity. She said that they both did not know much about each other’s careers hence they started showing each other their respective work. Explaining further, PeeCee said, “Like we would sit and be like, ‘Oh you know this was the most traumatic day on set for me when my first movie…’ And he was like, ‘Oh, this was my most traumatic show.’ We’d kind of show each other our careers or highlights from our careers and talk about what we were really feeling at that time. And it’s just become this thing that we do whenever we’re by ourselves at home. We just go down the rabbit hole.”

The Sky Is Pink actress also revealed that she is not afraid to show Nick Jonas her embarrassing performances because she knows she is safe with him. She elaborated, “We show each other our embarrassing moments, because, you know, that’s your person and you’re safe with them. I can show him my bad performances and be able to laugh at it.”

