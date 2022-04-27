Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host friends for dinner at their Los Angeles home; PIC

Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas became parents to a baby girl via a surrogate in January, this year. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, made the official announcement on their respective social media handles to share the happy news, much to the delight of their fans. A few hours back, the newly turned parents hosted philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy in their Los Angeles residence, which they purchased in May last year.

Pinky Reddy shared a picture on her Instagram with Priyanka-Nick and captioned it: "It was lovely to meet @priyankachopra @nickjonas in there beautiful home in Los angles for dinner #friendsforever #greathosts" In the photo, one can also see a glimpse of the couple's living room. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress is seen donning a striped jumpsuit, while her husband wore a printed blue shirt and matched it with white pants. The couple was also seen happily posing for their camera with their friends.

Check out the photo:

Announcing the arrival of their baby daughter, Priyanka and Nick wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” While the duo has remained tight-lipped about their daughter, TMZ reported that the little one's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, the two have not made any confirmation yet on the baby's name.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen next in It's All Coming Back to Me, Ending Things, Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra tries to revive 'side cap' fashion trend; Check out her 'futile' attempt