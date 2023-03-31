Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas joyfully land in Mumbai with daughter Malti Marie; See PICS from the airport

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples. It is always good to see Priyanka coming back to India, especially when she is accompanied by her American husband. But this time, her visit is even more special as the couple has brought their daughter Malti Marie Jonas to India for the very first time. After revealing her face to the world, PeeCee and Nick now do not hesitate even for a bit to make their adorable daughter pose for the paparazzi. We bet you would not be able to take your eyes off the trio.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with Malti

In the pictures that come in straight from the private airport of Mumbai, we can see Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in an all-red attire. She is wearing a red sleeveless tank top that she paired with a red pleated skirt with a thigh-high slit. The actress tied her hair in a half ponytail and completed her look with black sunglasses and white shoes. She holds her daughter Malti in her arms and she looks adorable in a grey-colored frock. Malti too seems to be excited to be arriving in India for the first time. Nick Jonas on the other hand can be seen wearing a dark-blue hoodie which he paired with an orange coloured cap.

Check out the pictures:

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy 'It’s All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra did not want to indulge with Nick Jonas when he first slid into her DMs; Here's why