Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas put breezy romance on display as lovebirds pose together on a boat.

The new parents on the celeb block have been Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child and daughter Malti earlier this year in January and have since then been spotted in public only for work appearances. Over the weekend, Nick Jonas participated in a Celebrity Golf Tournament held at Lake Tahoe along with the likes of Miles Teller, Justin Timberlake and more. To support Nick at the game, Priyanka also arrived at the venue to wish him luck.

Needless to say, the couple turned their trip to Lake Tahoe into a mini and quick getaway. Amidst all the golfing, Nick and Priyanka also spent some quality time on the lake. Nick gave us a glimpse of the same as he shared a few loved up photos. Putting their breezy romance on display, Priyanka and Nick posed together on the boat.

While Nick opted for an all black outfit, Priyanka donned an orange tracksuit and layered it with a black jacket to stay warm. Sharing the photos, Nick captioned it, "Magic hour (heart emoiji)."

Check out Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's photos below:

In videos posted on Twitter from the golf tournament, Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the event and donned a sporty avatar as she came out in support of her husband. As seen in the clips from the game that have been posted online, Priyanka was also seen interacting with fans during the game and was even seen signing an autograph for a fan.

