Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reminisce their wedding day on 4th anniversary, express love

It has been four years since desi girl Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan. Their wedding was a grand three-day celebration that consisted of both Christian and Hindu wedding traditions. It has been four years to that day, and the couple is celebrating their 4 th wedding anniversary today. Their bond has only strengthened over the years, and the two welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January this year. Now, on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, both Priyanka and Nick have shared love-filled posts on Instagram, wishing each other.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a candid picture from their wedding reception. Priyanka opted for a gorgeous red gown from Dior, while Nick wore a gray suit. The two danced their hearts out at the celebration. Sharing the picture, Priyanka gushed over how Nick makes her feel loved every single day. “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

Nick Jonas wishes Priyanka Chopra on their wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also shared pictures from their wedding, and penned a short yet sweet caption. He wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love.” Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Nick and Priyanka, and wished them a happy wedding anniversary.

Nick and Priyanka’s love story

In an interview with Vogue, Priyanka revealed that it was Nick who first sent her a text message on Twitter. This was in 2016. Nick revealed, “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me.’” They first met in 2017 at the Vanity Fairs Oscars after-party, and after that, they attended the Met Gala together.