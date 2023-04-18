Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take over London streets with daughter Malti Marie in style; Pics inside

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London as she is busy promoting her upcoming series, Citadel. It is one of the most awaited series of 2023 co-starring Richard Madden. Recently, the actress arrived in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, and promoted the series here. Amid her London promotions, new pictures of the adorable family have surfaced on social media. Nick and Priyanka were spotted on the streets of London with their munchkin.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie's pictures from London go viral

In the pictures shared by a fan club, Priyanka is seen dishing out major chic vibes in a high-neck top styled with black pants and a matching overcoat. With her black sunnies, on-point makeup and a messy bun, she looked all things stunning. On the other hand, Nick was seen sporting a white hoodie, blue denim jeans and a white cap. Their cutie patootie is seen wearing a checkered top paired with an overcoat and white pants. The singer is seen holding Malti Marie while exploring the streets of London. Have a look:

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan wrote, "Beautiful family MM looks super cute and her little shoes fit for a Princess." Another fan wrote, "Omggg this fam is adorable!! And MM in her Gucci coat! What a fashionista already!"

Recently, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert in London. The mother-daughter duo cheered out loud. Nick even took Malti Marie for her first 'sound check'.

Work front

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Recently, she announced her new project titled Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

