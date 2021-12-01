Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Third Anniversary: How this power couple seamlessly fuse east and west

It has been three long years since desi fans began calling Nick Jonas as 'Nick Jiju' and since all our eyes were fixed on the happenings in Jodhpur. On this day, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018, in two starkly different ceremonies.

Since then, both Priyanka and Nick's lives have seen a massive change. For PeeCee, the actress moved her base from India to New York to Los Angeles where she and Nick built a sprawling and luxurious home. Over the last three years, Priyanka and Nick have seamlessly fused their cultures and presented themselves as one strong union.

From celebrating each other's festivals to indulging in rituals and trying out new food, the couple has embraced each other's cultures beautifully. Take a look at all such beautiful moments below:

When Priyanka celebrated US holidays such as 4th of July, Thanksgiving and the festival of Christmas

When Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali and threw an insane bash IN LA with his wifey

When Nick confessed his love for paneer

The 'Sucker' singer was once asked in an interview what was his go to recipe if friends were coming over. To this, Nick replied, "I don't cook at all but I can do a good Indian food order." The interviewer further asked, "What's your favourite dish?" Without a blink, Nick said, "Paneer.. it's the best." When asked if he liked samosa? Nick replied, "I do.. but am more of a paneer guy."

When PeeCee and Nick celebrated Karwa Chauth together

When PeeCee attended a baseball game

When they went crazy with colours

These are just a few of the many things that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated together in the past three years. Here's wishing the couple a very happy third anniversary!

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy a stylish date night at British Fashion Awards 2021