Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vibe to Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s song in UNSEEN VIDEO from the weekend

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make one of the most popular power couples in the entertainment industry. Both the lovebirds are quite active on their social media spaces, and often share glimpses of their life together with fans and followers. Moreover, they also have dedicated fan pages which post their unseen pictures and videos. Speaking of which, recently, one such fan page took to Instagram and shared a couple of videos showcasing PeeCee and Nick enjoying their Saturday together. Scroll down to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy an Aishwarya-Abhishek song

A fan page by the name of Jerry x Mimi took to Instagram recently, and shared two videos from last Saturday, featuring Priyanka and Nick. In the videos, the couple can be seen enjoying their time together at an event. Which the Barfi actress wore a green jumpsuit, Nick can be seen donning an orange shirt with black trousers. While in one video they are spotted at a little distance, in the other video, both of them can be seen standing together and watching a dancer perform Aiishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s popular song Tere Bina from their film Guru.

Click HERE to watch the first video.

Click HERE to watch the second video.

In other news, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year via surrogacy. She came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day. Every now and then, the power couple keeps sharing glimpses of their baby girl, Malti Marie but without revealing her daughter's face.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris.

Next, Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the silver screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

