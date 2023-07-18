Priyanka Chopra, Anushka, Deepika step into BARBIE world with Nick, Virat, Ranveer as Ken in AI-imagined pics

Hollywood flick Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film has generated huge buzz around the world with people incorporating the Barbie theme in their houses, outfits, parties and more. Before the film’s release this Friday, July 21, new pictures of top Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and more in the Barbie World have gone viral on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the Barbie world

A fan took to their Instagram on Monday, July 18 and posted pictures of major Bollywood celebrities reimagined as Barbie and Ken dolls. An artificial intelligence software was used to create these images.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been reimagined as Barbie and Ken. Priyanka and Nick were dressed in bright yellow and pink outfits. They are seen posing inside a room with yellow and pink walls decorated with flower paintings. Fans of the stars showed their appreciation for the pictures in their comments. One fan commented, “Wow this is so amazing!!, while another one said, “Nailed it.” Admirers of Priyanka Chopra showed their love for her and her husband Nick Jonas. One comment read, “Priyanka and nick look perfect”.

Bollywood actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra turned 41 today. Out and about on a world domination spree, Priyanka conquered Bollywood and went on to woo Hollywood. Priyanka and Nick also happen to be one of the most loved celebrity couples.

Other celebs including Anushka-Virat, Ranveer-Deepika as Barbie dolls

In another picture of a celebrity couple, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a yellow printed outfit with husband Virat Kohli decked up in a pink shirt and gray pants. Deepika Padukone wore a bright printed gown and posed with Ranveer Singh in a pink suit, in front of a pink wallpaper.

Apart from these couples, pictures of Alia Bhatt with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif with Akshay Kumar as dolls in the Barbie world, wearing matching yellow and pink outfits have also been shared.

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra drops UNSEEN pic from engagement to wish 'Mimi didi' Priyanka Chopra on her birthday