Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn & more hail boxer Nikhat Zareen for World Boxing Championship win

On May 19th, 2022, boxer Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold medal for India in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championship. She defeated Jitpong Jutamas of Thailand in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey. The 25-year-old Indian became the fifth Indian women's boxer to win a gold medal at the World Championships, joining Mary Kom, Laishram Sarita Devi, Jenny R. L., and Lekha K. C. Nikhat's gold medal was India's first at the World Championships since Mary Kom won her sixth title in 2018. She was only the second Indian boxer to win a World Championships Gold Medal abroad after Mary Kom.

Now, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and others sent congratulatory posts to the boxer on social media. Amitabh Bachchan took to her Twitter and wrote: "T 4290 - Nikhat Zareen world Champion ! Badhai Badhai Badhai.. INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!" Ajay Devgn tweeted: "It’s such an incredible thing to see Indian Women reach heights we only just imagined. Wow @nikhat_zareen. So happy for you & your team. Heartiest congratulations for winning the gold medal"

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story and wrote: "Congratulations!! Well done you've made the nation proud." Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand also wrote on her social media handle: "Never let them box you in! Congratulations @zareenikhat!" Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Renuka Shahan also poured in love on their social media handle for Nikhat Zareen on her big win.

Check out Bollywood wishes for Nikhat Zareen:

