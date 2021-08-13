Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma remember Sridevi on her birth anniversary; Latter calls her an ‘inspiration’

had been one of the legendary actresses in Bollywood. In her career of over four decades, the actress had given several blockbusters and had won millions of hearts with her impeccable acting prowess. And while the nation misses the iconic actress she was and her onscreen presence, on her birth anniversary today, the social media has been abuzz with posts paying a tribute to Sridevi. Joining them, Jonas and also took to their Instagram accounts and remembered Sridevi.

Priyanka took to her Instagram story and shared a still from Sridevi’s popular track ‘Mere Haathon Me’ from her 1989 release Chandni. It was a close up shot featuring Sridevi dressed in a pink coloured lehenga and accessories. She captioned it as, “#Icon #RememberingSridevi”. On the other hand, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan Hai actress shared a monochromatic pic of Sridevi and in the caption, she called the legendary actress an inspiration. Anushka wrote, “Remembering the legend and an inspiration on her birth anniversary today. Sridevi ma’am – your contribution to cinema is eternal” followed by a heart emoticon.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post for Sridevi here:

Check out Anushka Sharma’s post for Sridevi here:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor, who was quite close to her mother, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Sridevi from her childhood days. The picture captured a happy memory of a mother daughter duo and speak volumes about their unconditional love. Janhvi had captioned it as, “Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.”

Also Read: Happy Birthday Sridevi: 7 Times the late actress proved nothing comes close to the splendid charm of sarees