Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma send New Year wishes to Sonali Bendre & pen special notes on her birthday

Sonali Bendre celebrated her 46th birthday on January 1, 2021, apart from indulging in the Near Year celebrations. Check out the posts of those celebs who wished her on the special day.

Just like the rest of the world, the Bollywood film industry is also indulged in the New Year celebrations since morning. Well, B-town has another reason to celebrate as Sonali Bendre has also turned a year older today. The stunning beauty who ruled the industry between the 90s and 2000s has been an inspiration for millions owing to her brave battle with cancer. As of now, many members of the film fraternity showered wishes on Bendre through social media.

Among those is Jonas who has penned a special note for the actress while sharing a throwback photo with her. She writes, “Happy Birthday Sonali. Wishing you happiness always & a Happy New Year. For the unversed, this picture dates back to the earlier part of 2020 when Sonali and Priyanka got together along with a few others to celebrate Holi. Well, this surely makes us reminisce the times when the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing weren’t a thing!

Check out the post below:

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, mom-to-be has also penned a note for the birthday girl on Instagram. The PK actress has shared a rather stunning picture of Sonali Bendre and writes, “Happy Birthday! Hope you have a wonderful one.” Talking about the 46-year old actress, she shares her birthday with none other than Vidya Balan herself. Apart from films, Sonali has also judged many reality shows like Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz, India’s Best Dramebaaz, and others. She is married to Goldie Behl and they are the doting parents of a son.

Also Read: Sonali Bendre shares pretty sunkissed pics on International Coffee Day & takes sip of her favourite beverage

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×