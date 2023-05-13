Priyanka Chopra arrives for Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra’s engagement without Nick Jonas and Malti; PICS

We all know that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged today in Delhi. The couple had arrived in the capital city a few days back. In fact, the preparations had begun in full swing at the engagement venue. It was reported that Parineeti’s sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra will be arriving for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress’ big day. A selfie of the star too went viral from London airport and now we got our hands on the first pictures of PeeCee who has arrived in Delhi.

Priyanka Chopra snapped at Delhi airport

Priyanka Chopra as always made all heads turn with her arrival in India. She chose to go all comfy with her airport look. The actress wore a brown coloured oversized hoodie and paired it with the same coloured tracks. She left her hair open, wore a black coloured cap and sunglasses and completed her look with black coloured footwear. The Citadel star also held a big black coloured tote bag. It is always a visual treat for the fans to spot her and her Indian fans are always delighted to see her in India. Priyanka greeted the paparazzi with a smile and a namaste gesture. Well, the actress has arrived alone without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. We bet fans cannot wait to see a picture of her from Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony.

Check it out:

Parineeti Chopra’s engagement outfit details

According to reports in India Today a source close to the actress revealed that Parineeti Chopra will be wearing celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s outfit for her engagement with Raghav Chadha. We had shared glimpses of the actress getting snapped outside Manish’s house in Mumbai before she left for Delhi yesterday. It was since then that the buzz around her wearing a Manish Malhotra outfit for her big day started doing the rounds. "After multiple visits to Manish Malhotra's studio and his home, Parineeti has decided to wear his designed outfit for her big day. The outfit trials have been done for the engagement day,” revealed the source. The reports further added that the actress asked the designer to keep it simple yet elegant as she is not a fan of heavy work. She wanted to keep the look minimalistic and classy.

