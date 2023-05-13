Priyanka Chopra arrives with brother Siddharth at venue for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement-PICS

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra's engagement with politician Raghav Chadha has been making the headlines today. The couple will get engaged today at the Kapurthala House in Delhi, where they will be exchanging rings shortly. As the time for the ceremony gets closer, many guests have started arriving at the venue, and are being spotted by the paparazzi. Just a few moments ago, Manish Malhotra and other guests were spotted arriving at the venue. Now, Parineeti’s cousin Priyanka Chopra has also arrived for the engagement ceremony!

Priyanka Chopra arrives with her brother Siddharth for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s engagement

The paparazzi spotted Priyanka Chopra in her car as she reached the venue for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony. Also seen sitting next to her in the car, was Priyanka’s brother Siddharth Chopra. Priyanka looked incredibly happy, and she posed for the paparazzi from her car. She was seen flashing the peace sign, and then waving at the photographers. While Priyanka's outfit isn't clear, she is seen wearing a yellow corset top, with a golden bracelet, and a pair of dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, Siddharth is seen in a white and yellow ensemble. He was also spotted waving at the paparazzi from the car. Check out the pictures below!

Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi this morning, to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha was spotted just before the engagement ceremony. He was seen in a simple white kurta-pajama, standing at the entrance. The paparazzi also spotted a car carrying Raghav Chadha's outfit for the engagement, which has been designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. Sharing details about the ensemble, Pawan Sachdeva told ETimes, "Raghav likes minimal things. He doesn't want to wear any embroidery or anything loud. So to keep it classic yet stylish, I concentrated on the fabric, texture and cuts while making the ivory hued achkan for him. The fit is simply perfect. I have added a blush pink pocket square to round off the look."

