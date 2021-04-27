Priyanka Chopra asks COVID 19 vaccines for India, says 'situation is critical' as US orders more than needed

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and expressed concern as the US ordered 550 million more vaccines than needed while India is currently battling the second COVID 19 wave. The global star urged the vaccine supplier to 'urgently' share the same with India.

Actress Jonas has joined many Bollywood celebs and people across India in sharing and amplifying verified resources amid the battle against the second wave of COVID 19. And now, as the vaccination drive is about to begin for all above 18 years of age, the global star has sought more vaccines for India amid the 'critical' situation in the country. Not just this, in a tweet where she tagged POTUS (President Of The United States), Priyanka shared that the US had ordered more COVID 19 vaccines than needed.Â

Sharing her take on the situation, Priyanka wrote, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive." The global star shared how it was heartbreaking it was for her to see the critical situation in India currently amid the second wave and urged that vaccines could be shared with her country urgently.Â

As soon as Priyanka tweeted about the same, several Twitter users claimed that her tweet came a bit 'late.' A user wrote, "This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldnâ€™t have waited forÂ #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen." A couple of other users also highlighted the same. But, many others lauded the star for standing up and speaking up for her country while it battled COVID 19 second wave. A user wrote, "Kudos to @priyankachoprafor speaking out no mincing of words ! More power to you !"Â

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive â€” PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been amplifying the available resources across the nation using her social media handle over the past few days and has been trying to help amid the current situation. The star is currently shooting for her series Citadel with Richard Madden in the UK and is regularly keeping herself updated with the situation in India amid the second wave of COVID 19. Besides Citadel, Priyanka also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.Â

