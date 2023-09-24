Priyanka Chopra attends Jai Wolf’s concert in LA after skipping Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted their intimate engagement ceremony in May this year which was attended by their close friends and family including Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Pari’s Mimi di also took part in the ceremonies and was seen doing Raghav’s tilak. But sadly, the Citadel actress couldn’t attend the grand wedding of her sister that happened today in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Additionally, Nick Jonas also didn’t make it to the wedding as he is on a musical tour. While Parineeti and Raghav got married today, a video of Priyanka having a gala time at a concert in Los Angeles was shared by a fan.

Priyanka Chopra attends Jai Wolf’s concert in LA

It has been a fun and memorable week for Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician beau Raghav Chadha as they finally got hitched today in a traditional ceremony. Several politicians and a couple of celebs were spotted attending the royal wedding hosted in two luxurious hotels in Udaipur, Rajasthan. But the bride’s sister, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra skipped the wedding for reasons best known to her.

However, a couple of hours ago, a PeeCee fan posted a video that showed The Sky Is Pink actress having a gala time attending Jai Wolf’s concert in LA along with her bro-in-law Franklin Jonas. Sharing glimpses of the fun night when she encountered PC, Khan penned, “Was last night a dream?! Got to witness the greatness of @jaiwolfx and the Bangladeshi fire he’s lighting up around the world. What a time we’re living in when 1st generation dreams are coming true. With his parents in the crowd to support?! (Best part of the night at the end of the video). Also got to finally meet the queen @priyankachopra. She was there to support Jai but also to hang w her bro-in-law @franklinjonas - like how cute and wholesome is that. It’s such a brown & beautiful family moment. She was soo nice and down to earth and just REAL to talk to. And she knew my face, like WHAT?! She also took a photo w Jai’s parents after the show and he told us about it all. Such a #kismet moment. Anyways, 10/10 night. Wow. Will never forget. So grateful.” (sic)

Take a look at the video:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married today, September 24. This evening, they will be hosting a reception for their guests followed by another reception on the 30th of this month in Chandigarh. They are also expected to host two big receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai.

