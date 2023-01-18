Here’s how Priyanka Chopra contributed to SS Rajamouli’s RRR; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra is making all of us Indians proud with her fabulous work. She is a global icon and enjoys a massive fan following. Well, yet another thing that is making India proud is SS Rajamouli’s Pan-India film RRR. This film has already won a lot of hearts in the past and now is on an award-winning these days. Recently, PeeCee was photographed at one of the many screenings of this film being held in the US and she could not stop praising the film and the cast. Priyanka Chopra poses with RR Rajamouli and praised RRR

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra shared 2 pictures of her from the screening of RRR. In the first picture, we can see the actress posing in a black blazer which she paired with brown pants as she is on the stage with SS Rajamouli. Priyanka appears to be in the middle of speaking something. Sharing this picture, the actress wrote, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations @rrrmovie, @ssrajamouli_garu, @mmkeeravani garu, @alwaysramcharan, @jrntr, @aliabhatt, @ajaydevgn.” In the next picture, she looks stylish as she stands in between SS Rajamouli and Keeravani.

About RRR RRR has been directed by SS Rajamouli, who has also co-written the film with V Vijayendra Prasad. The film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The movie follows the lives of real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Priyanka Chopra work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. She also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

